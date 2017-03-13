Plaid leader calls for national debate

Media player
Leanne Wood calls for national debate on Wales' future
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has said it is time to spark a national debate about the future of Wales.
Her comments come after Scotland's first Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she will seek permission to hold a second Scottish independence referendum.
Ms Wood said that if Scotland becomes an independent nation, people in Wales should have a say in the future of the country.
13 Mar 2017
