'Lack of respect' for UK nations
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Carwyn Jones: Brexit process shows lack of respect

Wales can expect a "significant increase" in devolved powers following Brexit, the prime minister has said.

The UK government has officially started the process of leaving the European Union.

In the letter to trigger Article 50 Theresa May said she would consult on which powers should be devolved.

However, First Minister Carwyn Jones told the Senedd it was "regrettable" the Welsh Government was not allowed to contribute to the letter.

  • 29 Mar 2017
Go to next video: Theresa May statement on Article 50