'We've got to take the fight on'

Video

Former Plaid Cymru leader Ieuan Wyn Jones is seeking to return to Westminster as the MP for Ynys Mon.

He represented the island in the Commons from 1987 to 2001, and in the Welsh Assembly from 1999 to 2013.

Mr Jones - a former deputy first minister of Wales - is one of five contenders for Plaid Cymru's nomination for the seat at the election in June.

Labour's sitting MP Albert Owen is defending a majority of 229. The Tories held the seat from 1979 to 1987.

Mr Jones said that in such "exceptional circumstances", people of experience had to "take the fight on".