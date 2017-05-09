FMQs: Vaughan's verdict

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Welsh First Minister's Questions: Vaughan Roderick's verdict
There was plenty about the vote on 8 June at First Minister’s Questions but it wasn’t general election all the way, according to the BBC's Welsh Affairs editor Vaughan Roderick.
-
09 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-politics-39860722/welsh-first-minister-s-questions-vaughan-roderick-s-verdictRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window