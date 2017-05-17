Vaughan's verdict on Plaid manifesto

Media player
General election: Vaughan Roderick on Plaid Cymru manifesto
Defending Wales from the consequences of Brexit - Plaid Cymru sets out its stall for the general election in its manifesto.
The BBC's Welsh Affairs Editor Vaughan Roderick asks if there's enough in the document to distinguish the party from Welsh Labour.
17 May 2017
