Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has called on politicians to be careful of the language they use when referring to minority communities in the aftermath of the attacks in Manchester and London.

"What the terrorists want is for us to be divided as communities," she said, campaigning for the general election on Anglesey.

"They want us to turn on each other and, as politicians, we have to be very very careful to make sure that we talk about this in a way that doesn't help people to turn upon their neighbour."