Call for clarity on fire safety tests

More "decisive leadership" must be shown over fire safety in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, a Plaid Cymru assembly member has said.
The Welsh Government has asked social landlords to test tower block cladding.
But South West Wales AM Bethan Jenkins said there had been inconsistent statements and ministers needed to be clear quick action was required.
A Welsh Government spokeswoman said it was a "fast moving" situation and Ms Jenkins's comments were "misleading".
The Plaid AM had tackled Communities Secretary Carl Sargeant over the issue in the Senedd on Wednesday.
29 Jun 2017
