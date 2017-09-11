Devolution 'has kept the UK together'

Video

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has admitted he "steamrollered" devolution through 20 years ago, despite objections from many within the Labour party.

Speaking to BBC Wales ahead of the anniversary of the referendum, he said there had been a "considerable" battle.

The September 1997 poll narrowly backed the creation of the Welsh Assembly, by a majority of 0.6%.

But Mr Blair said he now felt the people of Wales felt more comfortable with devolution, as a force for keeping the UK together.