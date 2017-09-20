Call for solidarity with Catalonia

Video

Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price has called on the Welsh Government to express its "solidarity" with Catalonia as the Spanish state takes steps to stop the regional government's planned public vote on independence.

Thousands of Catalans took to the streets in protest as Spanish police detained 14 Catalan officials and raided ministries involved in organising the banned poll set for 1 October.

In the Senedd on Wednesday, Welsh Assembly members including Mr Price and UKIP group leader Neil Hamilton urged the Welsh Government to send a message of support to the Catalans.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford declined to do so as a matter of principle, saying the Welsh Government was not responsible for foreign affairs.

He pointed to the ongoing argument with the UK government over areas of responsibility post-Brexit as a reason not to speak out on Catalonia.