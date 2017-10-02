Catalonia violence 'should outrage us'

Video

Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price condemns "shocking scenes" in Catalonia where he was part of an international delegation observing the independence referendum.

Leaders in the region claimed 90 percent of those who voted on Sunday were in favour of independence from Spain, but the country's constitutional court has declared the poll illegal.

Catalan officials said hundreds of people were injured in clashes with Spanish national police, and Mr Price urged world leaders to speak out against the violence.

(Footage courtesy of Reuters)