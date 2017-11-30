Video

Labour MP Chris Bryant has said Donald Trump should not be invited on a state visit to the UK in the light of his sharing of far-right messages on Twitter.

The prime minister's official spokesman said it was wrong for the US president to retweet anti-Muslim videos posted by the far-right organisation Britain First.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the House of Commons she agreed with Theresa May, but confirmed that the state visit invitation had been made and accepted, although the dates had not yet been set.

The Rhondda MP said the visit should be called off, saying Mr Trump's actions were no accident, but "deliberate and intentional".