'Groundswell of opinion' on Labour elections

Unison Wales regional organiser Steve Belcher has claimed there are growing objections to the weight given to AMs and MPs in the electoral college that may choose the next Welsh Labour leader.

Carwyn Jones is stepping down later this year, and there have been calls for his successor to be elected by a system of one member one vote, which is now used to elect the party's UK leader.

In previous years there had been claims that trade unions had too strong a voice in Labour's internal elections.

Unison and the GMB would like to see the electoral college system retained for the Welsh Labour leadership poll but with the voting bloc of the party's elected politicians reduced or cut out completely.