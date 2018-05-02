AMs 'don't realise not entitled to private life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Michelle Brown: UKIP Wales leader Neil Hamilton objects to exclusion

UKIP Wales leader Neil Hamilton says AMs do not realise they are not entitled to a private life under their code of conduct.

Mr Hamilton objected to a decision by the assembly to exclude his party colleague Michelle Brown from the institution for a week for a racial slur she used in a phone call.

  • 02 May 2018