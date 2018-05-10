'Disappointing' comments to Plaid AM

Video

Local Government Secretary Alun Davies was patronising to Plaid Cymru AM Bethan Sayed in comments about prisons, Plaid leader Leanne Wood has claimed, saying it is part of a "pattern of behaviour" by Labour ministers.

Ms Wood has written to First Minister Carwyn Jones saying such behaviour is "demeaning" the assembly.

She said it was disappointing to hear Mr Davies's comments on the day the first minister called for a "kinder, fairer politics" in a speech about Brexit.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.