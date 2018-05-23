'We've delivered on our heroic ambition'

Video

Economy Secretary Ken Skates has praised Transport for Wales officials for their role in awarding a new rail franchise for Wales and the Borders.

Keolis Amey - a joint venture of French and Spanish-owned firms - has been chosen as the preferred bidder to run the network for the next 15 years.

It will be responsible for local rail services in Wales, including construction of the South Wales Metro.

Welsh Conservatives said they had "significant concerns" about the role of Transport for Wales, in the light of one official's actions over the Circuit of Wales motor racing track proposal in a previous role.

Mr Skates said he had "every confidence" in the team that had delivered record levels of inward investment for Wales.