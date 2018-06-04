'More space and more frequent trains wanted'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wales rail passengers want more frequent trains, says expert
Prof Stuart Cole of the University of South Wales has said people want more frequent rains with more room on board as the new Wales and Borders franchise holder unveils its plans.
The new operator KeolisAmey promises to spend £800m on new trains and to increase capacity by two thirds.
It said 95% of journeys will be on the new trains within five years.
-
04 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-politics-44355710/wales-rail-passengers-want-more-frequent-trains-says-expertRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window