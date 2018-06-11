Video

Welsh Labour leadership hopeful Eluned Morgan has said she is like her rival Mark Drakeford.

Ms Morgan has announced her intention to stand in the contest - although she is yet to get any backing from her colleagues.

"I would probably position myself in the same place as Mark Drakeford, the centre-left," she said, "but also somebody who is extremely practical, exactly like Mark Drakeford."

Mark Drakeford is the only AM with enough nominations to stand, although Vaughan Gething has also announced his intention to go for the top job.