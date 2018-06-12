MP 'very proud' to have known suffragette

Video

Labour MP Ann Clwyd says women in parliament owe a lot to the courage of those who fought and died for women to get the vote.

Speaking to BBC Wales to mark the centenary of the act which gave the first votes for women in the UK, the Cynon Valley MP said she was "very proud" to have known Leonora Cohen, who had been jailed for her actions in the suffrage campaign.

Ms Cohen, originally from Leeds, retired to north Wales and campaigned for Mrs Clwyd when she first stood for election in Denbigh in 1970.