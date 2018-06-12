Video

Culture Minister Lord Elis-Thomas has distanced himself from a row over Pinewood Studio Wales.

A Wales Audit Office report has revealed that the taxpayer is now paying an undisclosed fee to Pinewood - which used to rent the space in Cardiff - to keep the site open.

It used to lease it before the agreement was scrapped last year.

The Welsh Government is now meeting the costs in excess of £390,000 a year.

"This all happened before I was in post," Lord Elis-Thomas told BBC Wales, before adding that the government did not want "any adverse public reaction to any investments the Welsh Government has made".

He was questioned by BBC Wales arts and culture correspondent Huw Thomas.