Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has rejected claims by First Minister Carwyn Jones that Theresa May was putting the interests of her party before the country over Brexit.

Speaking in London, Mr Jones said it was "time we had a plan" on Brexit and urged the prime minister not to be afraid of her backbenchers.

On a visit to Cardigan, Mr Cairns told BBC Wales Mrs May had been successful in reaching agreements with other EU government leaders.