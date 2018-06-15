Video

Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris says the fight to cap the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) goes on, after reports that the measure will be delayed till 2020.

The UK government promised in May to reduce the maximum stake from £100 to £2, after campaigners claimed addiction to the machines was having a devastating effect on people in some of the poorest communities.

Downing Street said on Friday that no timetable had been set for the change, but said it was "taking time to work with industry" with thousands of jobs at stake.

Labour MP Ms Harris, who chairs the all-party group on FOBTs, said she was "furious", calling for the measure to take effect as soon as possible.