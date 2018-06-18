Growth deal: More than froth and bubbles?

Video
North Wales growth deal: Call to make the right connections
Political foes are joining forces across north Wales to promote a growth deal for the region, as Bethan James reports for Sunday Politics Wales.
They want politicians in London and Cardiff Bay to recognise their particular needs, with the key transport links being with north west England rather than south Wales.
The boss of a firm selling hot tubs is one of those hoping the pledge of a growth deal is not just froth and bubbles.
