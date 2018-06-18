Give medicinal cannabis to all who need it, says MP

Video

Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi has urged ministers to allow the use of medicinal cannabis by all who need it, after a boy was treated for severe epilepsy under a temporary licence.

Billy Caldwell, 12, was treated with the drug in hospital after the Home Office granted a 20-day licence for the use of the banned substance.

It follows a row after cannabis oil brought over for him from Canada - where it is legal - was seized at Heathrow airport.

The UK government is creating an "expert panel" to look into medicinal cannabis.

But Ms Antoniazzi said that was not soon enough for people who need it, such as two boys in her constituency.