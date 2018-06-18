Video

Neil Hudgell, solicitor for the family of the late Carl Sargeant, has called for First Minister Carwyn Jones to be "good to his word" over an independent probe into the circumstances of Mr Sargeant's sacking as a minister.

The communities secretary was fired by Mr Jones in November - the AM for Alyn and Deeside was found dead four days later.

Mr Hudgell is threatening to take the Welsh Government to the high court over the rules it has agreed for the independent investigation, which do not allow the family's lawyers to question witnesses.

He said it was a "very reasonable request" from a family still bereaved.