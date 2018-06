Video

Neil Hamilton is bidding to get his old job back at the helm of the Senedd group in a ballot of Welsh UKIP members.

He said UKIP leader and MEP Gerard Batten "is fed up all the infighting that's going on" in Cardiff and elsewhere.

Mr Batten backed a vote of members, according to Mr Hamilton.

The AM for Mid and West Wales - who was ousted from the leadership in May - says he hopes the vote can draw a line under the past.