'Walk away' advice over Pinewood deal

The Welsh Government was told to "walk away" from its deal with Pinewood by its top TV and film adviser, a committee of AMs has heard.

Ron Jones, the founder of independent TV producers Tinopolis, said he advised the then economy minster Edwina Hart to end the relationship with Pinewood in early 2016.

Mr Jones chairs the Welsh Government's creative industries sector panel and is a member of its media investment panel.

He was appearing before the culture committee's inquiry into film and TV production in Wales.

Ms Hart's successor, the economy secretary Ken Skates, told the committee that Mr Jones's advice was rejected because of concerns about the reputational damage that would be caused by the loss of "a very strong brand".