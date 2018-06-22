Airbus Brexit warning 'deeply worrying'

Video

Wales' Economy Secretary Ken Skates says British firms cannot afford the lack of clarity from the UK government on the future terms of trade with the European Union.

It follows a warning from manufacturing giant Airbus that it may close its plants in the UK it leaves the EU's single market and customs union without a transition deal after Brexit.

The European planemaker employs more than 6,000 people at its wing factory at Broughton in Flintshire and about 400 people at its base in Newport.