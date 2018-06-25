'Help others be the best they can be'

Video

Former Wales and Lions rugby star Gareth Thomas says he is backing a change in the law to tackle homophobic abuse at football grounds.

Thomas made 100 appearances for Wales and came out as gay in December 2009.

He was visiting Westminster to give his support to a change that would put homophobic and transphobic abuse on par with racial abuse at sporting events.

Thomas, who investigated the matter for a BBC documentary in 2017, said he hoped he could help bring about change that would make a difference long after his sporting achievements were forgotten.