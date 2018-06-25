Airbus 'entitled to be listened to with respect'

Media player
Brexit views of business 'should be listened to with respect'
Business Secretary Greg Clark defends the right of companies such as Flintshire-based Airbus to air their views over Brexit, despite criticism by cabinet colleagues.
On Sunday UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said threats from business over Brexit were "inappropriate".
Defence Minister Guto Bebb - MP for Aberconwy - told BBC Wales such comments were "unworthy".
Answering an urgent question in the Commons on Monday, Mr Clark said major employers like Airbus were "entitled to be listened to with respect".
25 Jun 2018
