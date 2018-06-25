'Not appropriate' to support lagoon

Video

UK Business Secretary Greg Clark rejects calls to support a £1.3bn tidal energy project in Swansea Bay, saying it would not be value for money.

The announcement brings an end to 18 months of waiting since an independent review, commissioned by the ministers, recommended building the lagoon.

Mr Clark told MPs the UK government was committed to renewable energy, but the Swansea proposal was not judged to be affordable.

Read more: £1.3bn tidal lagoon project thrown out