'Not appropriate' to support lagoon

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Swansea tidal lagoon: Not appropriate to support it, minister says
UK Business Secretary Greg Clark rejects calls to support a £1.3bn tidal energy project in Swansea Bay, saying it would not be value for money.
The announcement brings an end to 18 months of waiting since an independent review, commissioned by the ministers, recommended building the lagoon.
Mr Clark told MPs the UK government was committed to renewable energy, but the Swansea proposal was not judged to be affordable.
Read more: £1.3bn tidal lagoon project thrown out
-
25 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-politics-44607572/swansea-tidal-lagoon-not-appropriate-to-support-it-minister-saysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window