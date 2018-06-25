Lagoon risk 'was well worth taking'

Video

Wales' Economy Minister Ken Skates says it is "another terrible blow" for Swansea to see the UK government reject plans for a £1.3bn tidal lagoon energy project.

Eighteen months after a report for the UK government recommended approval, Business Secretary Greg Clark said the scheme was judged not to be value for money.

Mr Skates said Charles Hendry - the former energy minister who wrote that report - said it was a risk worth taking for such a "huge opportunity" to create a new industry.

