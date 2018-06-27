Media player
Andrew RT Davies: '19 stone of prime Welsh beef'
A farmer who backed Brexit and said it meant breakfast - Andrew RT Davies stands down after seven years as Conservative group leader in the Welsh Assembly.
He is a self-confessed political heavyweight who described himself as "19 stone of prime Welsh beef".
But his combative approach to politics may have proved to be his undoing.
Read more: Davies quits as Welsh Conservative leader.
27 Jun 2018
