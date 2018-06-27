Video

Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb has given his support to Paul Davies for the leadership of the Welsh Conservatives in the assembly.

Mr Crabb suggested Mr Davies as leader could mean a Conservative-Plaid Cymru coalition emerging as an alternative to a Welsh Labour government.

He said Mr Davies, who has been appointed interim leader of the party's assembly group, had the "subtle set of skills" to work with other political parties.

'If there's one thing that Wales needs more than anything right now it's an alternative to just year after year of Welsh Labour government," he said.

Andrew RT Davies resigned as Welsh Conservative leader on Wednesday morning.