'Mysterious board' ruled on Tory policy

Mysterious board ruled on Welsh Tory policy, says ex-aide
Anthony Pickles, a former aide to Andrew RT Davies - who has quit as leader of the Conservative group in the Welsh Assembly - says he was prevented from setting his own Welsh Tory agenda by the party's structure.
Mr Pickles told BBC Wales that "the idea policy could be done by a mysterious board somewhere" was "for the birds, frankly".
"We have a parliament in 21st Century Wales - the leader of the Welsh Conservatives should sit in that parliament and should lead."
28 Jun 2018
