'Mysterious board' ruled on Tory policy

Anthony Pickles, a former aide to Andrew RT Davies - who has quit as leader of the Conservative group in the Welsh Assembly - says he was prevented from setting his own Welsh Tory agenda by the party's structure.

Mr Pickles told BBC Wales that "the idea policy could be done by a mysterious board somewhere" was "for the birds, frankly".

"We have a parliament in 21st Century Wales - the leader of the Welsh Conservatives should sit in that parliament and should lead."