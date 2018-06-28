'My job is to build on his great work'

Video

Interim Welsh Conservative leader Paul Davies declines to say whether he asked Andrew RT Davies to step down from the helm of the party's Welsh Assembly group.

On Friday, Andrew RT Davies sparked criticism from within the party for suggesting firms like Airbus were undermining Brexit by warning they could close UK plants.

However, it is understood there had been growing dissatisfaction with his leadership within Tory circles for some time.

Paul Davies - who has said he would like the job permanently - was asked by BBC Wales political correspondent Daniel Davies if he had asked Andrew RT Davies to step down.

