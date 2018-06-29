'No coronation of a Remainer'

Video

Former Wales Office adviser Lauren McEvatt calls for a contest for the Welsh Conservative leadership which includes a pro-Brexit candidate.

Paul Davies - who supported the campaign to remain in the EU - was named interim leader of the assembly group after Andrew RT Davies stepped down on Wednesday.

So far, Paul Davies is the only declared contender to take on the job permanently. He has been backed by former Welsh secretary Stephen Crabb and AMs Nick Ramsay and Darren Millar.

Ms McEvatt - who worked for the Brexit-supporting David Jones when he was Welsh secretary - said Tory members who voted leave would expect to see a contest including a Leave supporter, not the "coronation of a Remainer".

