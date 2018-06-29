Media player
UKIP's Jones vows to work with other parties
Caroline Jones has launched her bid to keep her job as UKIP group leader in the Welsh Assembly, vowing to work with other parties in a "positive" way to get her group's policies through.
The South Wales West AM said that approach was important as she predicted there would never be a UKIP first minister.
Read more: Caroline Jones confirms UKIP leader bid
29 Jun 2018
