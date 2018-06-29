Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Childcare really works, says Labour hopeful Huw Irranca-Davies
Huw Irranca-Davies set out a vision for tackling poverty as he launches his bid for the Welsh Labour leadership.
The minister for children, older people and social care is the fourth person to enter the race to succeed Carwyn Jones as first minister.
The Ogmore AM - a former UK government minister under Gordon Brown - told an event at Sarn, near Bridgend, that universal pre-school childcare "transforms their life chances".
Read more: Irranca-Davies enters Labour leader race
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-politics-44661125/childcare-really-works-says-labour-hopeful-huw-irranca-daviesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window