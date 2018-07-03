Video

Commons Transport Committee chair Lilian Greenwood urges UK ministers to reconsider their decision to scrap rail electrification between Cardiff and Swansea.

She said cancelled schemes should be "re-categorised as pending" with more work done on reducing costs.

Funding for Crossrail 2 in London was approved just days after electric rail schemes in south Wales, the English midlands and the Lake District were dropped.

She said electric rail was "cleaner, greener, quieter and more efficient".

