Plaid co-leadership 'wouldn't work'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Plaid Cymru co-leadership wouldn't work says Leanne Wood

Co-leadership for Plaid Cymru would not work, according to the current leader Leanne Wood.

Ms Wood has been given an ultimatum by rival Adam Price - back a co-leadership model, or face a challenge.

But she told BBC Wales the idea sparked too many questions, and that it was not in her gift in any case.

AMs in the party earlier decided that the matter was for the membership to decide.

  • 03 Jul 2018