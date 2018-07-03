Plaid co-leadership 'wouldn't work'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plaid Cymru co-leadership wouldn't work says Leanne Wood
Co-leadership for Plaid Cymru would not work, according to the current leader Leanne Wood.
Ms Wood has been given an ultimatum by rival Adam Price - back a co-leadership model, or face a challenge.
But she told BBC Wales the idea sparked too many questions, and that it was not in her gift in any case.
AMs in the party earlier decided that the matter was for the membership to decide.
-
03 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-politics-44703800/plaid-cymru-co-leadership-wouldn-t-work-says-leanne-woodRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window