'Important there is Welsh Tory contest'
Contest for Welsh Tory assembly leaders important, says Suzy Davies

It is important there is a contest for the Welsh Conservative leadership, Suzy Davies has said.

Ms Davies spoke after she announced her candidacy for the position of Welsh Conservative leader in the assembly.

Former leader Andrew RT Davies quit last week. Her candidacy will spark a contest against Paul Davies, the current interim leader.

