Video

Wales' first minister Carwyn Jones has called for a general election as Theresa May is rocked by the resignations of Boris Johnson and David Davis over Brexit.

The foreign and Brexit secretaries quit just two days after agreeing to her latest plan on future relations with the EU.

Mr Jones told BBC Wales the situation was an "utter shambles" and that "Britain can't carry on like this".

Read more: Brexit crisis 'needs general election'