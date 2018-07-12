'A way for people to attack me unnecessarily'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Abuse in politics: Bethan Sayed on racist taunts
Welsh Assembly member Bethan Sayed says the abuse she endured as a woman in politics took a new racial twist when she married a Muslim man.
It follows a survey by the Electoral Reform Society, which said harassment and abuse were among the barriers putting people off entering politics.
The society said some examples were "genuinely shocking, disturbing and criminal".
Ms Sayed said people from diverse backgrounds needed to feel they would be accepted if they entered politics.
Read more: Excrement and razors sent to politicians
-
12 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-politics-44813427/abuse-in-politics-bethan-sayed-on-racist-tauntsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window