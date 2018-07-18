Rail 'shambles' claim by Tory and Labour MPs

Video

Tory Stephen Crabb and Labour's Jo Stevens both denounced main line rail services in south Wales during Welsh Questions in the House of Commons.

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Mr Crabb asked why Great Western rail bosses blamed the World Cup final for staff shortages at the weekend.

Ms Stevens - the member for Cardiff Central - was concerned about delays in the introduction of electric trains to the Welsh capital.

Wales Office Minister Stuart Andrew said he would look into the recent rail disruption, but said "massive investment" would make a real difference to the rail network.