Adam Price 'can be voice for change'
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood cannot win the next assembly election, her leadership rival Adam Price has said.

In his first broadcast interview since announcing his leadership bid, Mr Price said he can be a voice for change.

He spoke to BBC Wales' Aled ap Dafydd.

  • 18 Jul 2018