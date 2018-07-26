'It would really boost their aspirations'

Video

Rocio Cifuentes, director of the Swansea-based Ethnic Youth Support Team, says reflecting multicultural Wales in the school curriculum will boost pupils' ambitions and self-esteem.

She wants more non-white role models in classrooms, ahead of expected reforms to the curriculum.

Ministers said they "regularly consult a group of stakeholders" on "areas where their knowledge and expertise would help shape direction or provide solutions to particular issues".

