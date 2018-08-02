Give Tory members a 'voice and purpose'

Video

Conservative Welsh Assembly group leadership candidate Paul Davies has promised to consult party members on any future coalition deals.

Launching his campaign, in Usk, Monmouthshire, he said it was time members shaped the party's future.

His only rival for the position is Susie Davies, who is due to officially start her campaign next week.

The contest was triggered by the resignation of Andrew RT Davies, who quit in late June after deciding he did not have the support of his colleagues.