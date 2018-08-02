Media player
Video
This is a very difficult situation, says new Plaid Cymru AM
Helen Mary Jones, who is returning to Cardiff Bay after a seven year absence, has said the circumstances are "very, very difficult".
She is replacing Simon Thomas, who resigned as Plaid Cymru regional Mid and West Wales AM following his arrest by police investigating allegations of possession of indecent images.
Previously an AM between 1999 and 2011, Ms Jones was next on Plaid's regional list for Mid and West Wales in the 2016 assembly election.
02 Aug 2018
