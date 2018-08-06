'Rap on the knuckles' to cut 999 costs

Media player
Charge drinkers for ambulance call, says Tory AM Suzy Davies
Welsh Conservative leadership contender Suzy Davies has said drunken people who need ambulance help should pay the cost of the call-out.
The South Wales West AM said it was a question of people taking personal responsibility for actions which were adding to the workload of a "stretched" NHS.
Her campaign team said recent figures put the average cost of an ambulance call-out at £155.
Read more: 'Make irresponsible drinkers pay 999 fee'
06 Aug 2018
