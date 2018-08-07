NRW 'feel they can do what they like'

Media player
Natural Resources Wales 'feel they can do what they like'
There is "clearly something not right" in the culture of Natural Resources Wales, Labour AM Lee Waters has said.
The AM spoke after a report showed that a controversial deal to sell timber lost the taxpayer £1m.
See more: Taxpayer left £1m short on timber deals
07 Aug 2018
