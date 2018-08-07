NRW 'feel they can do what they like'
Natural Resources Wales 'feel they can do what they like'

There is "clearly something not right" in the culture of Natural Resources Wales, Labour AM Lee Waters has said.

The AM spoke after a report showed that a controversial deal to sell timber lost the taxpayer £1m.

